Posted: Sep 23, 2020 9:25 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Effective immediately, a portion of the Pathfinder Parkway Trail along Tuxedo and the Caney River will be closed.

Micah Siemers, the Director of Engineering for the City of Bartlesville, reported that reconstruction of approximately 300 feet of trail that was washed out during the flood last Spring begins on Wednesday. The temporary gravel trail that was in place will be removed and a new trail will be constructed generally in the same location. The closure is expected to last one week, weather permitting.

For questions or more information, please contact 918.338.4251.