Posted: Sep 23, 2020 1:41 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 1:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Development Authority approved a two-year lease agreement and a development agreement with Tritanium Labs on Wednesday morning.

The agreement is for approximately 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space for Tritanium Labs within the former Siemens facility at 406 W. Highway 60 in Bartlesville. The BDA closed on an agreement with Siemens last Friday to purchase the facility for $1.75-million.

BDA President David Wood said the intent for the facility is to have a landing pad for business recruitment. He said there is almost no industrial space in Bartlesville, so having an existing site that is ready for business is a key component to business recruitment.

Wood said acquiring the former Siemens facility would give the BDA the opportunity to have a place where recruited industries could come in and begin operations immediately while the industry or the BDA constructs a new facility in one of Bartlesville's industrial parks. Wood said the industry could then leave the former Siemens facility for their newly built facility. He said this would allow another industry to move into the former Siemens facility and partake in the same method if they so choose.

The Bartlesville Development Authority agreed to lease the approximately 40,000 sqft. to Tritanium Labs for $6,523 per month with the first three months being free. The BDA said they would give Tritanium Labs $83.33 in job credits per month for every job they add, which would come off of their rent. Tritanium Labs is anticipated to create 100 local jobs.

Tritanium Labs has two main divisions of the company. The technology division consists of a Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS). The Consumer-Package Goods division creates products that need the PaaS to promote the Trust Transparency Traceability that consumers look for in products.

The technology division will allow for any product to use their platform and promotes the business use of the TTT logo and TTTLookUp.com. Tritanium Labs SaaS consists of FoodLedger, ChemLedger, Document Ledger, CattleLedger, and provides the necessary proof to assist in FDA and GMP manufacturing requirements now and the traceability function slated to be required by 2024.

The CPG Consumer Package Goods division was created to promote the TTT technology mentioned earlier, but also to meet the needs that were created by the coronavirus pandemic, launching the TriCleanz, TruCleanz and TruSafe brands at major retailers like Costco and for in house use at businesses and schools like Best Buy and Greco & Sons food distributors.

The company's founders, Jeff Lozinski, Ed Honour and John Lamb were committed to finding solutions to the supply chain issues which caused major shortages and price gouging. Their future goals are to utilize the central location of Bartlesville and the access to a quality labor force to build and distribute products and components usually imported.

The Bartlesville facility will immediately begin as the filling operation of the products Tritanium Labs distributes and will expand to include formulation development, blending/compounding, and component manufacturing. Working with existing Bartlesville consulting companies, they will soon expand to create the manufacturing automated line to not only provide skilled labor positions and training on automation of assembly line that can translate to efficiency in operations both for existing and future plants. This hands-on training and development center is expected to provide a vehicle for an educational vocational center.

Future development of the facility is expected to include but not be limited to the production of a 98-percent biodegradable bottling plant known as the Paper Water Bottle, which Tritanium Labs will implement for use in their line for both hand sanitizer, hand soap and hospitality amenities, utilizing existing relationships with the hospitality network in finding a solution to the billions of bottles used in single use personal care products while moving away from imports.

Tritanium Labs will offer both day care and health care facilities for their employees and community.