Posted: Sep 23, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Back in July, it was announced that the path had been cleared for the Osage Nation to move forward with the construction of two new casinos. One of these casinos is set to be constructed two miles west of Bartlesville and the other is slated to be built just outside of Pawhuska on Highway 60. On Monday, Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear signed the official papers to make those sets of properties gaming status for Indian Tribes.

Standing Bear said there were some roadblocks that prevented this from happening sooner, but with cooperation from all involved, the day was finally able to come.

The Osage Nation first filed an application with the U.S. Interior Department in 2014 seeking the transfer of 125 acres of land west of Bartlesville into federal trust for the purpose of building an Indian gaming casino and hotel. That application wasn't approved until July.