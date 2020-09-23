Posted: Sep 23, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in court for the second consecutive day. Larry Gravett appeared at the Washington County Courthouse after posting a $5,000 bond on two charges of domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, on Sunday, September 20 officers responded to a domestic situation at 4627 Medley Lane in Bartlesville. One of two female victims claimed she had locked a door because Gravett had begun yelling and becoming aggressive. Gravett knocked the door down and pushed the first woman out of the way.

The defendant then came up to the second victim and punched her in the face. The second victim was knocked to the ground and Gravett kicked her. He then fled the residence before police arrived. Gravett is due back in court on November 1.