Posted: Sep 23, 2020 2:38 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant for allegedly firing a weapon into the air. Jenni Parker appeared at the Washington County Courthouse after posting a $2,500 bond. Parker was answering to two misdemeanor allegations.

According to an affidavit, on September 5 officers responded to the area of 13th and Keeler in Bartlesville in reference to reports of shots fired. Officers found a gold Lincoln driven by Parker and got her out of the vehicle.

Police claim that Parker stated she was attempting to run over her boyfriend. The victim was in between two trees and Parker could not reach him with her vehicle. Parker then discharged a weapon in the air. She told police when asked if she fired a weapon, “I sure as hell did, but I didn’t shoot anyone. I shot up in the air.”

Not guilty pleas were entered on her behalf on both charges. Parker is due back in court on October 28.