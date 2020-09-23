Posted: Sep 23, 2020 3:16 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 3:27 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Democratic Party hosted several candidates during their forum on Tuesday night at the Tower Center at Unity Square.

One of the candidates that took to the stage was Abby Broyles, who is running against United States Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe. Broyles said there is an opportunity to flip the seat. Broyles said a lot of people in D.C. may believe that Oklahoma is a deep red state, but she invites them to come to Democratic events like the one that was held in Bartlesville to see how many people actually show up. She said Oklahomans are hungry for change.

Following Broyles was Kojo Asamoa-Caeser (pictured) who is running against Congressman Kevin Hern. Like Broyles facing Sen. Inhofe, Kojo will challenge Rep. Hern in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd. Kojo said our democracy is on the ballot. He said our health and safety is at risk, adding competence, facts and science matter as we move forward.

House District 11 candidate Emilie Tindle took to the stage. Tindle said the biggest thing she has learned is that party affiliation is a starting place, but it's not an ending place. She said we need to make sure we are using parties to inform ourselves, do our research on candidates and issues, and see what is at stake in our state.

Tindle (pictured below) said the top issues in Oklahoma continue to revolve around education, healthcare, government reform, transparency, and criminal justice reform. She said she will focus on these core issues in the state.

Erik Terwey is running for the Ward Three seat on the Bartlesville City Council. Terwey followed Tindle to cap off the forum. He said he wants to make sure Bartlesville's parks are adequate throughout town.

To Terwey, the crown jewel in Bartlesville's park system is the Pathfinder. He said Ward Three deserves access to the Pathfinder.

Terwey concluded by saying that he would support a mask mandate in Bartlesville to help small businesses and avoid another shutdown. He said it is time that we are led by science, not science fiction.

Terwey said he would work hard every day if he was elected to serve on the Bartlesville City Council.

Looking ahead, the Washington County Democratic Party invites you to their Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony as they officially open their headquarters at 215 SE Seneca in Bartlesville. The ceremony will take place on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of 3rd and Seneca. An open house will take place from 4:00 to 6:00 that evening.