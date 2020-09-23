Posted: Sep 23, 2020 3:50 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 3:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Kevin Hern spoke on the House floor on Wednesday morning urging Republicans and Democrats alike to vote against the Previous Question, allowing for consideration of HR8265.

This a bill that would extend the Paycheck Protection Program through the end of the year and provide further relief to American small businesses and workers. On the floor, Rep. Hern said:

"We all can name at least one favorite establishment that is now an economic casualty of coronavirus. Many small businesses are hurting and they need our help. We came to get together in an incredible bipartisan way this spring to create the paycheck protection program, but the fallout of these shutdowns are lasting longer than any of us dared believe and our communities are now in need of swift action. That's exactly why we need a vote on H.R. 8265, which Democrat leadership is currently preventing."

Rep. Hern said there is over $135 billion still sitting in the funds that are authorized and appropriated. He said the bill gives small businesses with 25-percent revenue losses and under 300 employees the opportunity for a second cut at the PPP loan, and it sets aside $25 billion specifically for mom and pop businesses with less than 10 employees and simplifies the forgiveness process for loans under $150,000.