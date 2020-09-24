Posted: Sep 24, 2020 12:12 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2020 12:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Democratic Party held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning celebrating the opening of its headquarters in Bartlesville. Karen Wollman, who has helped lead the charge in getting to this day, says this has been a long time coming.

Wollman says democrats should be proud to represent their party and it is important to have individual thoughts on what our country should look like.

Wollman encourages citizens to come in and volunteer, pick up T-shirts for local candidates, signs and buttons. Doors are open on Tuesday's and Thursday's from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday's from 9:30 a.m. to noon.