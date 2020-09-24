Posted: Sep 24, 2020 2:14 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2020 2:25 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford took to the Senate Floor on Wednesday to share his frustrations with the possible looming government shutdown. Congress must take action by September 30th, which is the funding deadline.

Sen. Lankford says he wants government shutdowns off the table because they only add to the nation’s debt and harm Americans. Earlier this year, Sen. Lankford moved to place his bill to end government shutdowns on the legislative calendar to be voted on by the full Senate, but a vote has yet to be scheduled.

On the floor, Sen. Lankford said:

“Our straightforward answer is: Members of Congress and our staff and the Office of Management and Budget and the White House should have the pressure applied to us to get it done. And the easiest way to apply pressure to all of us is take away our time. It's pretty straight forward. Here’s our proposal. If you get to the end of the budget year and the appropriations work is not done, we have mandatory quorum calls in this body at noon every single day, seven days a week until we get all the appropriation work done. None of us can travel. We all stay here in DC.”

You can watch Sen. Lankford's full address below.