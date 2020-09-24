Posted: Sep 24, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2020 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Murphy's Steakhouse in Bartlesville is asking you to help them fight multiple sclerosis this weekend.

Whether you dine-in or carryout a junior or regular hot hamburger on Saturday, Sept. 26th, Murphy's Steakhouse said it will donate one dollar from every purchase to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in memory of Paul Murphy, the owner of the restaurant, who passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16th. After being diagnosed with MS in 1997, Murphy succumbed to this illness after a strong fight.

The fundraiser in memory of Murphy will last from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Murphy's Steakhouse, located at 1625 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard. Additional donations will be accepted and appreciated.