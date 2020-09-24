Posted: Sep 24, 2020 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2020 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools announced on Thursday afternoon that a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an update to the public, Superintendent Vince Vincent said: “There is nothing more important to Dewey Public Schools than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families. We are working directly with county health officials to address this situation.”

Vincent was able to share that the student that tested positive for the virus has not been in school since Thursday, September 17th and began feeling symptomatic in the early morning hours of Monday, September 21st. The student is a member of two school organizations and participated in scheduled events late last week and over the weekend.

Because of this, close contact was limited to staff and student members of those organizations. Those who are affected have been notified and are immediately required to quarantine for 14 days.

Vincent said, “Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathetic and respectful to anyone affected.”