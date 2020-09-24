Posted: Sep 24, 2020 3:27 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2020 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Two more coronavirus related deaths are being reported out of Nowata County in Thursday's situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Nine other deaths are being reported, along with 1,083 positive tests.

Washington County currently has 56 active COVID-19 cases, while Osage County is reported to have 83 active cases and Nowata County is at 13 active cases. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports just over 12,000 active COVID-19 cases across the state at this time with nearly 68,000 people having already recovered from the virus.

The weekly COVID-19 alert map will be released tomorrow. As of the last report, Washington and Osage Counties were in the yellow, or low risk category, while Nowata County was at the orange, or moderate risk level.