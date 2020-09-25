Posted: Sep 25, 2020 10:10 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2020 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

The on-going coronavirus pandemic has changed how the world operates – but it has not changed the need for affordable, basic healthcare to those who need it most. It certainly hasn’t changed the need for life-saving FREE breast screenings.

The pandemic has forced The Family Healthcare Clinic to move their annyal Miles for Mammograms 5K and Fun Run to a virtual format this year. Molly Collins with The Family Healtcare Clinic appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to advise of the changes and what the event is all about.

If you have already registered – you will receive an email with what happens next. If you have not registered for the race – you still have plenty of to do so!

Here are the details:

What: 2020 Miles for Mammograms VIRTUAL 5K/2K

Price: $30 (dropped from $35) for all events; $20 still for youth

When: You can run the race at any point starting at 7 am, Saturday, 9/26 – 10 pm, Sunday, 10/4

How: Click HERE to sign up, download your race bib, input your run time, and get a certificate of completion.

Tshirt pick-up: Pick up your t-shirt on Thursday, 9/24 or Thursday, 10/1 in a “drive-thru” in the FHC parking lot (1820 West Hensley Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003)

Will there be winners? Race times are self-reported (be honest, folks). The top 3 finishers and winners from each age category will be announced on Monday, October 5 or Tuesday, October 6.

WATCH MOLLY COLLINS ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Family HealthCare Clinic provides families with access to affordable health care, free clinical breast exams, mammograms and other cancer preventative services.

In 2020, it is estimated that over 3,100 Oklahomans will receive a breast cancer diagnosis. Breast cancer has the second highest cancer death rate for women in our state. One in eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Prevention and screening is key to their survival. Your support is key to the survival of uninsured Oklahomans in our community.