Posted: Sep 25, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2020 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Brett Andrews, Oklahoma Wesleyan University's Vice President of Adult and Graduate Studies program, said a new agreement with Tri County Tech entails a streamline process where any students that go to Tri County Tech and graduate can bring their credits over to OKWU to get advance standing towards an associate's or bachelor's degree.

Andrews said credit hours depend on what program a student graduates from at Tri County Tech. He said TCT has a great deal of programs in their portfolio for students.

Students can bring a varying amount of credit hours depending on how long the Tri County Tech program is that they are bringing over to Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Andrews said in many cases this agreement can save students a year or more in college. He said this agreement is exciting because both Tri County Tech and Oklahoma Wesleyan University are in the business of helping citizens get prepared for a better life through education.

Andrews said any existing holder of a Tri County Tech program certificate could go to Oklahoma Wesleyan University to apply and take part in the agreement as well. He said the agreement benefits both institutions as corporate members of the community, but it also benefits the citizens who are the real winners in the agreement.

Andrews said the agreement helps anyone who participates in education increase their earnings, which helps increase their lifestyle. He said this in turn increases the employment base all over the state, adding that they are excited to have this agreement in place in Washington County.

Photo courtesy: Tri County Tech