Posted: Sep 25, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2020 10:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 alert map on Friday and Washington and Nowata Counties are back into the yellow, or low risk categories. Osage County remains in the orange, or moderate risk level. Statewide, 13 counties moved from the low risk level to the moderate risk level and nine counties have moved from the moderate risk level to the low risk level.

Washington County currently has 57 active cases, while Osage County sits at 102 active cases, an increase of 19 from a day ago and Nowata County is at 16 positive COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 1,300 coronavirus cases are being reported as of Friday’s report. Twelve additional deaths are being reported and 590 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.