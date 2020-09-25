Posted: Sep 25, 2020 1:08 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2020 1:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Homecoming week concludes at Barnsdall High School today as the Panthers prepare to celebrate 100 years of football at this evening’s game. Interviews with Ashley Johnson and Josh Weber can be heard on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 at 5:26 p.m. this evening. These interviews are being brought to you by the Barnsdall Nursing Home.

Coronation will begin at 6 p.m. with a 7 o’ clock kickoff.