Posted: Sep 25, 2020 1:09 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2020 1:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 28th, crews will be flushing and testing hydrants in Zone 4, followed by Zone 20 in Bartlesville.

Zone 4 includes Circle Mountain. Zone 20 includes Highway 123 going west on Highway 60 to Hazelette Lane, which includes the airport and Osage Meadows.

Crews will be flushing Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until the area is complete.

Be advised: discoloration of water may occur during this process. Please use caution when laundering clothes.