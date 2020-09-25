Posted: Sep 25, 2020 1:18 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2020 1:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will hold its 6th annual Cops & Rodders car show on Saturday, Oct. 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office located at 611 SW Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Sheriff Scott Owen said the annual car show gives local law enforcement the rare opportunity to interface with the citizens, the public, and the avid car enthusists they have. He said the Sheriff's Office will have its cars and trucks out during the show, and he believes Bartlesville will bring its SWAT truck as well.

The event is something Sheriff Owen believes to be a positive thing for the community. He said he believes the car show will be a win-win for everyone.

Sheriff Owen added that the event supports the WCSO’s annual Thanksgiving and Christmas programs for families in need. He said they made a big difference in Washington County last year thanks to the support of many in the community.

The WCSO provided Thanksgiving baskets full of food to approximately 30 families in 2019. Approximately 100 children received gifts for Christmas last year that would have gone without gifts otherwise.

Sheriff Owen said you don't realize how many people need help during the holidays until you get out in the public and see the needs that people have. He said they want to continue the excellent Thanksgiving and Christmas traditions that former Sheriff Rick Silver and Undersheriff Steve Johnson started several years ago.

Rain or shine, you can enjoy the Cops and Rodders car show in October. Sheriff Owen said face masks will be optional during the event. He said there will be other changes this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally the Masonic Fraternity hosts the WCSO for a breakfast fundraiser. Sheriff Owen said they net around $5,000 in contributions for their holiday programs from that event. He said the Masons are still going to support the WCSO with a generous gift. However, the WCSO is relying on the community to help them make up what will be lost since the breakfast will not be held this year.

All types of vehicles are eligible, including: hot rods, trucks, rat rods, motorcycles, classics, muscle cars or anything with a motor with two or more wheels! Top 20 cars will receive a $50 cash award and hourly door prizes. There will also be a raffle for one of three firearms.

You can pick up registration forms at the WCSO Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the Cops and Rodders car show. Registration will also open at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the event with the awards and raffle taking place at 2:00 p.m. You can request a registration form by sending an email to sheriff@countycourthouse.org.

There is no charge for admission. Sheriff Owen said they will take donations. He said the Washington County Reserve is a 501c3 non-profit.

The first 100 pre-registered entries will receive an additional raffle ticket. You are invited to come out and see some awesome rides while supporting two programs which have been going strong for over two decades.