Posted: Sep 25, 2020 2:01 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2020 2:07 PM

Garrett Giles

The Office of Senator James Lankford released an episode of his podcast, The Breakdown with James Lankford, on Friday.

Joining the Senator is FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, MD to discuss the FDA’s role in the development of a safe vaccine in response to COVID-19. Sen. Lankford recently spoke on the Senate floor on his support for the Senate Republican plan that would provide additional targeted relief, which included prioritizing vaccine development. In March, Lankford supported the CARES Act, which provided $11 billion for vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

You can subscribe to The Breakdown with James Lankford on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.

You can listen to the podcast here. To watch the podcast, click here.