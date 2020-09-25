Posted: Sep 25, 2020 3:26 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2020 3:26 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider, discuss, and possibly approve a deputation agreement with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, joining the Cherokee Tribe Nation and the County when they meet again.

The item will be presented by Sheriff Scott Owen and Undersheriff Jon Copeland. From there, Sheriff Owen will present the WCSO's policy and procedures manual for the credit card they will be using for travel expenses to send deputies to training. The Washington County Commissioners may take action on the manual.

Next, the Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve an agreement with the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector for a regulatory audit for the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years, and designation to oversee financial statement preparation.

Circuit Engineering District #1 combined CIRC and BR projects in the eight-year plan may be approved later in the meeting.

Then, the Commissioners may approve a resolution directing the Washington County Treasurer to reimburse the County Election Board Personal Services, part-time help, travel, maintenance and operations or capital outlay general fund accounts regarding COVID-19 CARES grant money for expense incurred during the conduct of the 2020 statewide elections.

From there, the Commissioners may approve a resolution and Grand Gateway Economic Development Association applications for a REAP grant for the Ochelata Volunteer Fire Department for the replacement of 30-year-old water pump motors.

Lastly, the Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve the sell of County property acquired at resale.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30th at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.