Posted: Sep 25, 2020 3:42 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2020 4:03 PM

Garrett Giles

A four car pile-up occurred on U.S. Highway 75 and Bulldogger Road near Dewey Public Schools just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Dewey Police Department and the Dewey Fire Department controlled traffic at the time of the accident. According to Dewey Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade, one patient was transported to the hospital by Bartlesville Ambulance to be evaluated. He said the other drivers refused any medical transport.

The accident was cleared at 4:51 p.m. on Friday. Four wrecker units removed the vehicles.

Photo courtesy: Cody Meade