Posted: Sep 29, 2020 9:00 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2020 9:00 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to join OKM for a special kind of Oktoberfest 2020. It's called "OktoberNest," which is Oktoberfest with a virtual twist!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, OKM board member John Howk explained that OktoberNest as the safe way to celebrate Oktoberfest during these times of COVID-19 concerns.

Howk says you can still enjoy the traditional Bavarian food, beer, and sweets all in the comfort of your home on Saturday, October 17 complete with the stein-holding competition, live polka band, chicken dance, beer tasting, and more all live streamed on the OK Mozart Facebook.

Purchase your parteikorb (party basket) online filled with brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, pretzel, German mustard, Apple caramel pastry, iced cookies and six pack of mixed Oktoberfest beer. (Must be 21+)