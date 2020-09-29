Posted: Sep 29, 2020 9:16 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2020 9:17 AM

Garrett Giles

The 3rd Annual Rumble in the Park will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17th.

This is a toy run benefiting Operation Toy Soldier, a non-profit that gives toys to children of deployed and non-deployed soldiers.

Staging for the event will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home located at 14206 N Cincinnati in Skiatook. A donation site will be set up at The Shop at Humble Road Church located at 228 S. Seminole in Bartlesville. You can enjoy a scenic ride through the Osage to drop off toys at the church where there will be burgers, games a 50/50 drawing and more.

A representative from Stumpff Funeral Home will be there collecting the toys and cash donations that day from noon to 3:00 p.m. Suggested toy donations include: board games, puzzles, gift cards for teens, book, sports equipment, Barbies, indoor Sand, DVDs, crafts, art supplies, coloring books and crayons. New, unwrapped toys or cash donations will be accepted.