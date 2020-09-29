Posted: Sep 29, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2020 10:20 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,025 new COVID-19 cases according to the latest situation update on Tuesday. 11 new deaths are being reported across Oklahoma. 618 people are currently hospitalized across the state.

Washington County is reporting 59 active cases, an increase of one case since yesterday. Osage County is up to 235 active cases, an increase of 101 cases since Monday. Both Osage County and Washington County reached 1,000 total COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Nowata County is at 21 active cases, down one cases since Monday.

MORE INFO HERE.