Posted: Sep 29, 2020 10:33 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2020 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

It is homecoming week at Pawhuska High School and interviews with homecoming royalty can be heard at 5:20 p.m. on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 AM 1500. Sophomore attendant Elenor Walker and sophomore escort Nathan Oeatherage will let us know what they are looking forward to most about this week's festivities.

These interviews are being brought to you by Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home. Tomorrow is USA Day at Pawhuska Schools.