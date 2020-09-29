Posted: Sep 29, 2020 10:52 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2020 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to crack down on a recent surge in burglaries.

Sheriff Scott Owen said Washington County has seen a vehicle theft, a burglary of Crawford and Sons' construction trailer, a forced entry residential burglary on County Road 4020, and a forced entry residential burglary on Country Road 2500 since Friday. With exception to the vehicle theft that occurred at West 9th Street near Dewey, Sheriff Owen said the burglaries took place within a three-mile radius of each other. He said three of the burglaries occurred on Monday.

You are asked to lock your home and your car. Sheriff Owen said thieves are opportunists.

The Crawford and Sons' construction trailer was locked and full of power tools that were stolen. Sheriff Owen said the thief in that case broke the lock and stole the items. He said this occurred at County Road 2200 east of CR4030.

Sheriff Owen said they do have physical evidence in some of these cases and they have a suspect in custody who allegedly stole guns in one of the residential burglaries. He said the WCSO is working in conjunction with the Bartlesville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit and the Osage County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit to see if anything the WCSO has recovered may be linked to their property crimes and thefts because there have been many of these cases that have been reported in Washington and Osage counties.

On top of the four thefts in Washington County, Bartlesville's Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard said nearly a dozen auto break-ins occurred over the weekend. You can read that story here.

If you have security surveillance that may help your local law enforcement or notice suspicious activity in your neighborhood, you are asked to give them a call. If you have any information pertaining to these crimes, call the non-emergency number at 918.338.4001. You can call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 918.332.4000. CrimeStoppers is also available at 918.336.2583. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911.