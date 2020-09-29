Posted: Sep 29, 2020 12:23 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2020 12:23 PM

Garrett Giles

Senator James Lankford offered his congratulations on Tuesday to the six Oklahoma schools selected as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools, which included Wayside Elementary in Bartlesville (pictured).

In a statement, Sen. Lankford said:

“It is an honor for the entire state of Oklahoma that these great schools received national recognition for excellence. Oklahoma school systems have stepped up to the plate during the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep students engaged and learning during these difficult times. Oklahomans remain proud of our teachers, administrators, parents, and families who work tirelessly together to ensure students have access to quality learning environments, even during the unusual circumstances facing schools and students this year. I commend the 2020 Blue Ribbon schools for their hard work and perseverance toward the achievement of this important milestone.”

The 2020 Oklahoma Blue Ribbon schools are:

Frederick Elementary School (Frederick)

Freedom Elementary School (Sapulpa)

John Rex Charter School (Oklahoma City)

McKinley Elementary School (Norman)

Muldrow Middle School (Muldrow)

Wayside Elementary School (Bartlesville)

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.