Posted: Sep 29, 2020 12:57 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2020 1:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Korbin Campbell with the Nowata FFA Chapter is this September's Arvest Bank Ag Student of the Month.

Campbell said she joined FFA in the eighth grade. She said horses peak her interest and that she loves the leadership aspect of FFA. She likes the leadership aspect because she gets to be a role model that the younger kids can look up to.

Campbell gave advice to underclassman that are considering being a part of the FFA program in Nowata. She said they ought to go ahead and join FFA, and find someone that has common interests as them. She said that will help them get their start in an excellent program.

Campbell is currently taking concurrent classes through Tulsa Tech in Owasso. You can watch the interview with Campbell below: