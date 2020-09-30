Posted: Sep 30, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2020 10:20 AM

Democrat candidate for United States Senate Abby Broyles was in Bartlesville last week to speak at the Washington County Democratic Party's Candidate Forum at the Tower Center at Unity Square.

During her time in Bartlesville, Broyles said she wanted to debate her opponent, incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe. She said he is refusing her offer for a series of debates.

A debate will be held on Monday, Oct. 5th that will be hosted by television stations statewide. Broyles said the debate will be carried out on C-SPAN as well. She said she will see if Sen. Inhofe shows up. She said Oklahomans deserve to know why Sen. Inhofe wants another six years in the United States Senate.

Broyles believes that Sen. Inhofe, 85, is no longer up for the job. She said Sen. Inhofe has debated his Democratic opponents since he took office in 1994, so she doesn't know what's different in 2020. She said our senator should be up for a debate; it's the very bottom line.

Voters will decide between Sen. Inhofe and Abby Broyles in the Tuesday, Nov. 3rd General Election.