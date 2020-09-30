Posted: Sep 30, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2020 10:28 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 980 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday across the state. 13 new deaths across the state were listed on the report, none of which were local.

Washington County is listing 61 active cases, an increase of two cases. Nowata County is at 20 active cases, a decrease for the second consecutive day. Osage County is listing 236 active cases, an increase of one since Tuesday. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said the City of Hominy has seen a major increase in institutional cases.

MORE INFO HERE.