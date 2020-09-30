News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2020 10:32 AM
More BHS Homecoming Interviews on KWON
Garrett Giles
At Bartlesville High School, it's Greek Life Day. Wear your polos and your khakis!
Homecoming royalty interviews continue on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday with attendant Laura Snider and Colin Goddard compliment of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
Thursday is Athens Day, aka Bruins Pride / Nerd Day. The parade will take place on Thursday in the student parking lot at 5:30 p.m. Homecoming interviews will continue on KWON at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday with attendant Kaitlin Littau and Devon Beck compliments of Reliable Electric Products.
