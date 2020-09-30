Posted: Sep 30, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2020 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

At Bartlesville High School, it's Greek Life Day. Wear your polos and your khakis!

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday with attendant Laura Snider and Colin Goddard compliment of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Thursday is Athens Day, aka Bruins Pride / Nerd Day. The parade will take place on Thursday in the student parking lot at 5:30 p.m. Homecoming interviews will continue on KWON at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday with attendant Kaitlin Littau and Devon Beck compliments of Reliable Electric Products.