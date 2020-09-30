Posted: Sep 30, 2020 12:23 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2020 12:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Recreation Association is asking for help for one of their family members.

Maria Palmer has recently had a set back and is back in the hospital. Maria has had a kidney transplant. While she is doing better she still has a long road to recovery. Maria grew up in Dewey and played and coached in the DRA. She was also a teacher at Dewey Public Schools before moving to Collinsville last year.

The DRA would like to have a fundraiser to help with her medical costs. They will be having a meeting at the concession stand in Don Tyler Park on Thursday, Oct 1st, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss possible options. They would love to have support from the community.

If you would be interested in helping out, you can attend the meeting. If you cannot make the meeting but would still like to help out, you can call David at 918.440.8526.

The DRA said any and all help would be appreciated. They also asked you to please keep Maria and the Palmer family in your thoughts and prayers.