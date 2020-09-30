Posted: Sep 30, 2020 12:39 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2020 12:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release earlier this week in regards to what they believed to be a suspicious death, possibly involving foul play that happened last week. The incident occurred within the city limits of Bartlesville and Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says they are continuing to follow-up with leads and interviews.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with the Bartlesville Police Department and Bartlesville EMS responded to a phone call late Wednesday evening and the subject, later identified as Ryan Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information pertaining to the case, call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3535.