Posted: Sep 30, 2020 2:34 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2020 2:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was in court on Wednesday facing four felony counts stemming from two separate burglary incidents. Sheldon Woodward, 19, stood before district judge Linda Thomas. Woodward has a criminal history as a juvenile.

According to an affidavit, the first incident occurred on August 27. Woodward allegedly stole over $4,100 from a residence on the 2800 block of Hamden Court in Bartlesville. The money was located in a vehicle.

The second incident occurred on September 28 at home on 4020 Drive within Washington County. Woodward allegedly took eight firearms from the residence. Documents claim that Woodward posted a video of the stolen property on snapchat.

Due to the multiple incidents and Woodward’s history as a juvenile bond was set at $50,000 with a condition of no contact with the victims. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has noted an uptick in the burglaries in the county recently.