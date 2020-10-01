Posted: Oct 01, 2020 12:17 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2020 12:38 PM

Garrett Giles

While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has taken a physical toll for many, new data shows the alarming psychological toll exacted by the virus.

According to the Census Bureau, a third of Americans, including 31-percent of Oklahomans, now show signs of clinical anxiety or depression amid coronavirus pandemic - these findings suggest a huge jump from before the pandemic. According to the study results, rates of anxiety and depression were far higher among younger adults, women and the poor.

Melissa Mayer, a Nurse Practitioner at Ascension Medical Group St. John Primary Care Bartlesville, recommends the following strategies to help cope with depression and anxiety:

Rest and practice self care.

Eat well-balanced meals.

Get enough sleep.

Exercise often.

Talk to someone.

Mayer said the elderly have been impacted by depression and anxiety the most. She said this is especially true for those elderly folks that are in facilities and cannot see their loved ones.

However, facilities have offered some visitation options to combat the issues of anxiety and depression locally. Mayer said she has some places in the area create visitation stations that allow families to see their loved ones in these nursing homes or long-term care facilities. She said some places have also done window visits or online through virtual conversations to keep everyone in touch.

The best thing you can do if you are feeling isolated or are feeling heightened symptoms of anxiety or depression is visit with your healthcare provider. Mayer said your healthcare provider can provide you with treatment options or establish counseling with someone to help you make it through the difficult time you are going through.

Ascension St. John Medical Group is taking in-office visits with COVID-19 protocols in place. Mayer said they're also offering curbside visits. She said they also offer virtual visits.

All you have to do to set up an appointment is to call their offices or your healthcare provider. The number to call is 918.338.3740.