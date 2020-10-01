Posted: Oct 01, 2020 1:31 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2020 1:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Certain assets of NOW Internet, LLC, were acquired by BartNet IP, LLC, of Bartlesville on Wednesday.

Mark Gailey, the President of BartNet IP said they are pleased to welcome into the BartNet IP family the customers of NOW Internet, LLC. He said their company continues to see stable organic growth in customers and acquiring NOW Internet adds to that growth.

Gailey said Roger Stewart, the owner of NOW Internet, was looking to retire. He said Stewart contacted BartNet IP because he liked their customer services side of the business. They would go on and come to an agreement that BartNet IP would purchase NOW Internet's customers and assets, rolling them into the BartNet family.

In a statement, Stewart said: "I am pleased that BartNet IP has acquired NOW. Upon my decision to retire from the wireless internet business, I wanted to find a purchaser who is customer oriented. I found that with BartNet IP as they pride themselves in focusing on customer service."

With the acquisition, BartNet IP will continue to operate from its Bartlesville office at 101 NE Washington Boulevard on the corner of W. Tuxedo and Washington Blvd.

Over 70 customers will see a transition from NOW Internet to BartNet IP. Gailey said they will be sending out a letter on Thursday or Friday about the change. He said the letter may be sent out on Monday at the latest.

The letter will welcome those customers into the BartNet family. Gailey said they want to ensure those customers that they plan to continue the quality services they have.

BartNet IP, LLC provides wireless internet services to customers in Washington, Osage, Nowata and Rogers counties in Oklahoma. BartNet IP maintains a 24-hour help desk service as well as a webpage for services inquiries including new services and repairs. Free Site surveys can be requested by calling 918.333.2208, by filling out a form in person at the office, or completing a form on the webpage bartnet.net.