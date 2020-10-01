Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Skiatook Schools

Skiatook Student Gets COVID, Football Games Postponed

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook School District confirms that one high school student has tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 40 other students and staff members in a 14-day quarantine.

 

That student was a football player and because of that, games against Oologah and Cleveland have been postponed. Information for rescheduling those games will be provided at a later date. Skiatook's game against Nathan Hale was canceled earlier this year as well.


