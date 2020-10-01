Posted: Oct 01, 2020 2:08 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2020 4:55 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing four felony charges stemming from two domestic incidents over the last two months. Jason Dufoe appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges including domestic abuse and threats to kill.

According to an affidavit, on August 27 officers responded to a call on the 300 block of Rogers Avenue in Bartlesville. A female victim claimed that Dufoe assaulted her multiple within a 48 hour window. She said he knocked her unconscious and then when she woke up the defendant punched her in the head again. The victim had visible injuries to her arms and legs.

The second incident allegedly occurred between the same parties and the same residence on Tuesday, September 29. The victim claimed that Dufoe assaulted her again. She had blood coming from her lip when she contacted a patrol officer. The victim tried to pack Dufoe’s things. She claims the defendant threatened to kill her if she did. He also allegedly punched her in the mouth.

Dufoe had six misdemeanor convictions in 2019. His bond was set at $50,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.