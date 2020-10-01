Posted: Oct 01, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2020 2:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Two are in critical condition following a two car accident on Highway 75 at County Road 1200 north of Dewey.

Dewey Fire Lieutenant Mike Black said they were dispatch to the scene around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Lt. Black said there were three patients total. He said the two critical patients were pinned in their vehicle, so the Dewey Fire Department and Copan Fire Department began to extricate both victims out of the vehicle immediately.

Bartlesville EMS took both of the critical patients to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville. Lt. Black said one of the patients was later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Tulsa. He said a third ambulance was called for a non-critical, third patient.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Dewey Fire Department, the Copan Fire Department, the Dewey Police Department and Washington County Emergency Management cleared the scene at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. We will have more information when it becomes available.