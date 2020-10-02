Posted: Oct 02, 2020 10:05 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2020 11:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Hope Harbor will be hosting their “Give Kids a Shot” Clay Shooting Tournament on Friday, Nov. 6th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will be held at Snake Creek Shooting Sports located along Highway 16 in Beggs. Prices are $125 per individual shooter or $400 per teams of four. Mulligans are also available for $5 each. There is a limit of four mulligans per shooter.

Breakfast and lunch are included in the price and Hope Harbor will have prizes, raffles, swag bags and more. A registration link can be found here.