Posted: Oct 02, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2020 10:20 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department is pleased to announce their new Regional Administrative Director, James Thompson.

Thompson will be filling Maria Alexander’s position as she transitions into a well-deserved retirement. Thompson and his family have been residents of Rogers and Mayes counties for the past thirteen years. Thompson has been with the Oklahoma State Department of Health since March of this year, where he served as the District 4 Health Planning Coordinator for eight county health department sites.

Previously, Thompson held a managerial role with a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center and the American Red Cross. Thompson has a Master of Science Degree in Healthcare Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from Oklahoma State University. He is also a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt.