Posted: Oct 02, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2020 10:29 AM

Ty Loftis

The COVID-19 alert map was released on Friday and Osage, along with Nowata Counties find themselves in the orange, or moderate, risk categories. Washington County remains in the yellow, or low risk, category.

Osage County has seen a significant spike thanks in part to an outbreak of institutional level, while six counties went from the moderate risk level to the low risk level.

In today’s situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, an additional 1,190 cases are being reported, in addition to 13 deaths. In Washington County, there are 94 active cases, while Osage County is at 327 active cases and Nowata County is at 19 active cases.