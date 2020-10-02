Posted: Oct 02, 2020 10:42 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2020 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

Homecoming week concludes at Pawhuska High School today and homecoming royalty interviews can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 AM 1500 later this evening. Tonight's program will feature the queen, Arianna Soliano, senior escort Tel Richardson and senior captain Cody Starr.

These interviews are being brought to you by Bluestem Aerial Sprayers and City of Pawhuska - Public Works Authority. This evening's game can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 and streamed on KPGMTV.com. Coronation begins at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.