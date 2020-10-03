Posted: Oct 03, 2020 5:51 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2020 5:56 AM

Tom Davis

A Dewey woman was injured in collision just before 3 a.m. Saturday on CR 3940, a half mile north of CR 1600, a mile north of Bartlesville.

The 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Rachel Salgood, 50, of Dewey, was traveling on CR 3940 and swerved to avoid a deer, departing the roadway left. OHP says the driver overcorrected and departed the roadway right, struck the culvert, and rolled approximately 1 time.

Salgood was transported by Bartlesville EMS to Saint John Hospital in Tulsa, and admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Her passenger, Brian Fowler, 29, of Bartlesville, refused treatment at the scene for an arm injury.

OHP says speed was a factor.