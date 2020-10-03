Posted: Oct 03, 2020 1:44 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2020 2:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Approximately 119 cars were on display during the 6th Annual Cops and Rodders Car Show at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

There were even more people in attendance for the event. Sheriff Scott Owen said he was pleased with the turnout and believes they will have a significant profit from the event for their Thanksgiving and Christmas charity programs. Without the public, Sheriff Owen said they cannot do what they do.

Sheriff Owen thanked all the people in the community, including the car clubs, the car enthusiasts, the private citizens, and the Bartlesville business sector for donating door prizes and for making financial contributions. He said they love the community they live in and serve.

If you were not able to make it out to the Cops and Rodders Car Show and would like to make a donation towards the WCSO's Thanksgiving and Christmas charity program, Sheriff Owen said there is still time. Sheriff Owen said the WCSO will accept donations all the way up to the first part of December for the Christmas program. He said they were able to give a little over 100 kids a Christmas present last year thanks to donations from the community.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is located at 611 SW Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville. You can reach them by calling 918.337.2800 for more information.

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Sheriff Owen said they've seen a decrease in the WCSO's programs. Sheriff Owen said they normally have a big breakfast through the Masonic Fraternity, but they couldn't sell tickets this year because of the pandemic. However, the Masonic Fraternity is still contributing a generous donation of $1,600 to the WCSO's holiday programs.

Private and corporate donations are accepted by the Washington County Sheriff's Reserve. Sheriff Owen said the reserve is a tax deductible, 501(c)(3), so if you want a tax letter, the WCSO will be happy to give it to you. Sheriff Owen said any support will be greatly appreciated since they will be a little bit down this year. With help from the community and everybody chipping in, Sheriff Owen said the WCSO is praying for the best.

Sheriff Owen said 2020 is a unique year. With the heightened stress levels and high unemployment caused by the pandemic, Sheriff Owen said the WCSO wants to do whatever they can to help their brothers and sisters in Washington County. He said the bottom line is that they do the best that they can do for those that are in need because Jesus tells us to feed the multitudes. If they can feed the multitudes at Thanksgiving, and provide children with gifts at Christmas, Sheriff Owen said they would be doing the right thing.

The Oldies n' Goodies Car Show will be sponsoring the Washington County Sheriff's Office with a chip run to help with the holiday programs in the future. Sheriff Owen said the chip run could be likened to a poker run, but it's not a poker run. He said it will be open to all motorized vehicles in Bartlesville and Dewey.