Posted: Oct 05, 2020 11:38 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2020 11:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education may approve the addition of an Elementary Team Lead sub account under the Elementary Account in the Activity Fund when they meet on Monday night.

From there, the board may approve a new lease agreement with De Lage Landen for copier / printer replacement. Then, a third renewal of a contract with OneNet for Internet Services for the 2021 fiscal year may be approved.

A first renewal of the lease agreement with Pitney Bowes for the Digital Postal Meter may be approved by the DPS Board of Education. Discussion and the possible approval of a contract with Kelley Sells for school psychology services for the 2020-2021 school year may take place as well.

The DPS Board of Education may approve the American College Testing (ACT) assessment as the College and Career Ready Assessment of choice for Dewey High School for the current school year. This will take place before the board decides whether or not they should sanction the following DPS parent organizations for the year:

Dewey Elementary PTO

Dewey FFA Alumni Association

Dewey Band Boosters

Lastly, the board may approve the Gifted and Talented Plan for the school year.

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:00 p.m. in the McCrary Conference Room of the District's Administration Building located at #1 Bulldogger Road.