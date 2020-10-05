Posted: Oct 05, 2020 1:19 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2020 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The free dump day across Osage County took place on Saturday and the commissioners said it was a success for all who participated. District one commissioner Randall Jones said not as many people showed up in Pawhuska or Barnsdall, but other areas were busy throughout the day. District three commissioner Darren McKinney echoed that sentiment.

Jones noticed that the public brought a lot of metal and tires to his five dump sites. Jones was glad they had planned to bring enough trash bins for the occasion.

District two commissioner Kevin Paslay said he had a steady of flow of people coming through his area as well.