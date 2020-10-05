Posted: Oct 05, 2020 7:58 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2020 7:58 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council approved an addendum to the City of Dewey Deputation Agreement of Law Enforcement in the Cherokee Nation when they met on Monday night.

This agreement was made after the recent 5-4 ruling in McGirt v Oklahoma that much of eastern Oklahoma falls within an Indian reservation. During the Dewey City Council meeting, it was said that there is still much to be determined about what the ruling means, meaning the agreement made on Monday night is a good first step into the unknown.

Next, the Dewey City Council approved an agreement with Municipal Finance Services, Inc. to provide assistance in preparing and submitting information required by the City's continuing disclosure agreement. City Manager Kevin Trease said they have to have this paperwork filed annually. He said Municipal Finance Services, Inc. does the filing for the City of Dewey for $750.

The Dewey City Council also denied a request for an appeal of the dilapidated structures determination for the property located at 327 N. Boudinot.