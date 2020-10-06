Posted: Oct 06, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2020 10:26 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,364 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Tuesday which is the highest single day number the state has reported. 11 new deaths are being reported across the state. Currently, 699 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 75 active cases, an increase of one case since Monday’s report. Osage County is listed to have 244 active cases, a decrease of 82 cases since Monday. Nowata County remains at 19 active cases.

