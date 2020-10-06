Posted: Oct 06, 2020 12:42 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2020 12:42 PM

Garrett Giles

At Owasso High School, it's Fraternity vs Sorority Day.

Homecoming interviews continue on 100.1 KYFM at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday with seniors attendants Fatima Alvarez and Delana King compliments of Double G Bulldogs.

Wednesday is Western Day at OHS. Homecoming interviews will continue on Wednesday on 100.1 KYFM at 5:20 p.m. with senior attendants Reese Zumo and Kylie Johnson compliments of Double G Bulldogs.